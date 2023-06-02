4th in the Falls Freedom Fest details announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced details for the upcoming 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest.

The city announced Gary P. Nunn as the headliner and Malford Milligan as the opener for the free concert at the event.

According to a press release, the 80th Flying Training Wing from Sheppard Air Force Base will conduct a flyover during the National Anthem. Sheppard will also have a tent located in the center of the event with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal demonstration, photo opportunities, kids’ activities, as well as personnel from the local Recruiting Office standing by to answer any questions about joining the world’s greatest Air Force.

The 4th in the Falls will be on Tuesday, July 4 at the Wichita Falls MPEC Festival Park located at 1000 5th Street,

A full list of activities is below:

5:00 p.m. – Event Begins

6:00 p.m. – National Anthem and SAFB Flyover

6:10 p.m. – Opening Act Malford Milligan

7:30 p.m. – Headliner Gary P. Nunn

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks Display

