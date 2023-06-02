WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Celebration of Life for Andrew Gable was held Thursday, June, 1 at the Wichita Falls Skate Park.

The 15-year-old was tragically killed one year ago today “Seeing all his friends here skating makes me happy,” said Andrew Gable’s mom, Tanya Gable.

“Seeing everybody skating, having fun, and talking shows how much of an impact he had. One of his friends is actually riding his skateboard today in remembrance of him”

Nathan Pigg was a friend of Andrew and couldn’t believe the news when he heard his friend was dead. Nathan started his own landscaping company in honor of Andrew.

“I started the business and I use his favorite bible verse Romans 8:18″ said Nathan Pigg.

“At first it was hard and I was in a depressive state. Then, I remembered how he always told me to look past the negative and toward the positive, inspiring me to start my business. It’s all for him”

Isaiah Rey Sims and Ricardo Sapata are the two suspects charged in the death of Andrew Gable. Sapata will be heading to pre-trial on Friday, June 2nd.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.