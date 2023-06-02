Email City Guide
DPS investigates fatal bike wreck in Clay Co.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEAN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal bike wreck that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, two bikers were fatally struck by a vehicle on Bachman Road in Dean.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Department of Public Safety.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

