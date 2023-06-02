DPS investigates fatal bike wreck in Clay Co.

DEAN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal bike wreck that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, two bikers were fatally struck by a vehicle on Bachman Road in Dean.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Department of Public Safety.

