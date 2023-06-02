Fundraiser held for Inclusive Community Playground

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Play for All is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, June 3 to support the next phase of an inclusive community park.

The Play for All community playground is a project that focuses on giving all children access to fun.

The project’s phase one began in September 2020, and now they hope to raise enough money to begin phase two.

The next phase will include swings, a tented shade area, and rhapsody music equipment where the kids can play their own tunes.

Board President of the Play for All Initiative, Candy Tucker said she loves that none of the equipment is labeled, which brings inclusivity to a child’s playing experience.

“It’s up to the child’s imagination and their ability on how it works. To me that’s a merry-go-round, to someone else, that’s a pirate ship and to someone else, it’s a way to get out of a wheelchair,” Tucker said.

The park is not only a happy place for many children, but it’s also safe. Every piece of equipment has a cool coat, protecting children from burns and the turf is anti-bacterial and anti-static.

The entire park is broken into three phases and will cost close to one million to complete.

Phase two will cost around $400,000 and needs to be completed before starting phase three. All proceeds collected this weekend will go toward phase two.

The rummage sale is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Park Place Christian Church.

