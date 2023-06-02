Email City Guide
People trapped in building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - People were said to be trapped in a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus on Friday.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street. The building was under construction.

Mayor Justin Elicker said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Fontana called it a “busy situation” and could not yet release any other details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
