Thunderstorm Chances Overnight Friday

Today is looking like a great day to wrap up the work week. high temperatures today will be climbing into the mid 80s today. overnight low temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 60s. thunderstorms are expected tonight and will linger into the first half of tomorrow. Some storms tonight could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. temperatures tomorrow will climb into the mid 80s with isolated chances for thunderstorms in the first half of the day. The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the mid 80s with the daily chance for an isolated shower or two.
weather
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

