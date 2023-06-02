Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF holds W.I.C. Summer Kickoff

By Spencer R. Smith and Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted the W.I.C. Summer Kickoff in Lucy Park on Friday morning.

The kickoff provided fun for families and resources for parents through their partners like the food bank, animal services, and more.

The Women, Infant, and Children program is administrated by the Wichita Falls Health District.

“This is actually the first time we ever done this kind of thing. We actually got a nutrition on the go, snapped money this year a separate grant and so with that money we just wanted to give it back to the community and offer a cool event like this,” Megan White WIC Client Service Manager said.

More information on the W.I.C. program can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
DPS investigates deadly bike wreck in Clay County
One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
Wichita Falls names new health dept. director

Latest News

Fundraiser held for Inclusive Community Playground
Fundraiser held for Inclusive Community Playground
Fundraiser held for Inclusive Community Playground
Fundraiser held for Inclusive Community Playground
4th in the Falls (2022)
4th in the Falls Freedom Fest details announced
Andrew Gable Celebration of Life
Celebration of Life for Andrew Gable