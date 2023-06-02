WF holds W.I.C. Summer Kickoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted the W.I.C. Summer Kickoff in Lucy Park on Friday morning.

The kickoff provided fun for families and resources for parents through their partners like the food bank, animal services, and more.

The Women, Infant, and Children program is administrated by the Wichita Falls Health District.

“This is actually the first time we ever done this kind of thing. We actually got a nutrition on the go, snapped money this year a separate grant and so with that money we just wanted to give it back to the community and offer a cool event like this,” Megan White WIC Client Service Manager said.

More information on the W.I.C. program can be found here.

