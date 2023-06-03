Fatal crash on Spur 325 and Airport drive intersection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fatal crash took place over night at around midnight on Saturday, June 3.

Two vehicles collided on the Spur 325 and Airport Dr. intersection.

Sadly, 25-year-old Chaquon Jeffery of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead on scene and two others were injured, but are now expected to survive.

The Wichita Falls police department reports alcohol is suspected to be a factor of the wreck.

According to WFPD, this is the third fatal wreck in Wichita Falls for the year 2023.

