Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

By Ernest Strawther III and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The town of Graham kicked off “Friday Night Bites” on June 2. The event is a warmup to the Food Truck Championship of Texas.

14 of the 50 trucks that will be at the Food Truck Championship of Texas arrived early for a soft open. Each truck sold food early and got a feel for the crowd.

The 8th Annual Food Truck Championship along with several other events bring significant economic opportunity to Graham. “It means everything to the community of Graham,” said the Executive Director of the Graham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Amanda Dulany.

“Our hotels are full tonight and tomorrow night. It’s a wonderful thing to bring people into the town which gets people in our local shops. It just allows everyone to see who we are in Graham”.

Last year, Sushi Dojo took home the Food Truck Championship and $10,000. It was their first time participating in the championship and they became a fan favorite. Sushi Dojo can’t qualify to win again this year.

A new winner of the 8th Annual Food Truck Championship will be crowned June 3.

Live at 5 p.m.

Live at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
DPS investigates deadly bike wreck in Clay County
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
4th in the Falls (2022)
4th in the Falls Freedom Fest details announced

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas (Live at 5)
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas (Live at 5)
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas
Hometown Pride Tour: Possum Pedal Bike Ride
Hometown Pride Tour: Possum Pedal Bike Ride
Carol Sales and Kristen Shiplet
New Arts Council CEO begins new position