Hometown Pride Tour: Food Truck Championship of Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The town of Graham kicked off “Friday Night Bites” on June 2. The event is a warmup to the Food Truck Championship of Texas.

14 of the 50 trucks that will be at the Food Truck Championship of Texas arrived early for a soft open. Each truck sold food early and got a feel for the crowd.

The 8th Annual Food Truck Championship along with several other events bring significant economic opportunity to Graham. “It means everything to the community of Graham,” said the Executive Director of the Graham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Amanda Dulany.

“Our hotels are full tonight and tomorrow night. It’s a wonderful thing to bring people into the town which gets people in our local shops. It just allows everyone to see who we are in Graham”.

Last year, Sushi Dojo took home the Food Truck Championship and $10,000. It was their first time participating in the championship and they became a fan favorite. Sushi Dojo can’t qualify to win again this year.

A new winner of the 8th Annual Food Truck Championship will be crowned June 3.

