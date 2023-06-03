Kittens at Animal Services are looking for forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Paige Morgan and many kittens at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

If you’re interested in adopting any of the sweet kittens, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.