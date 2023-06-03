Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Kittens at Animal Services are looking for forever homes

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Paige Morgan and many kittens at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

If you’re interested in adopting any of the sweet kittens, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
DPS investigates deadly bike wreck in Clay County
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
One injured after wreck on Fairway intersection
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
WFPD investigates burglary at Arby’s
4th in the Falls (2022)
4th in the Falls Freedom Fest details announced

Latest News

Pearl is looking for her forever home
Pearl is looking for her forever home
Pearl is looking for her forever home
Pearl is looking for her forever home
Kittens at Animal Services are looking for forever homes
Kittens at Animal Services are looking for forever homes
Unlucky is looking for his forever home
Unlucky is looking for his forever home