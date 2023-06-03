Email City Guide
Pearl is looking for her forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Jaden Knowles joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Pearl.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

