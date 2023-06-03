Email City Guide
Storms rolling into Wichita Falls tonight

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Good afternoon on this beautiful Friday, we are finally heading into the weekend! Today we saw highs in the upper 80s with sustained winds blowing from the south at 5 to 15 mph. We have a chance for overnight storms with the main impact being high winds and golf ball sized hail.

Heading into tomorrow we will see off and on rain chances throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 5 to 10 mph. We will continue the trend in the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great a weekend - Jaden Knowles

