Chance for Pop-Up Showers Throughout Sunday

It was a nice day today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Tonight our overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s. the chance for an overnight pop up shower is possible. Tomorrow will feature well below average temperatures with highs sitting around or under 80 degrees. rain chances increase tomorrow in the afternoon hours and will carry into the overnight hours. Monday will once again feature well below average temperatures with daytime highs once again around 80 degrees. hit or miss showers are also possible monday. Rain chances drop off Tuesday and Wednesday but return later in the week. temperatures will range from mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

