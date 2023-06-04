Park Place Christian Church holds rummage sale to support the Play for all inclusive playground

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Park Place Christian Church held a fundraiser on Saturday, June 3 for phase two of the Play for all Playground.

The playground focuses on giving all kids access to fun.

The project’s phase one began in Sept. of 2020, and now the Play for all Initiative hopes to raise enough money for phase 2.

“It’ll have some musical instruments called rhapsody. It’ll have a swing set with shade, it’s going to have a wheel chair accessible swing set which is new to the area and new to the market,” church life coordinator for Park Place Christian Church, Candy Tucker said.

