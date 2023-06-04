Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market holds Blackberry Day

"It's just another way to say thank you back to the community.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market held its annual blackberry day.

The event saw several local businesses selling products that were blackberry related, and gave out free samples of cobbler to encourage the community to continue eating fresh fruits.

“We want to help businesses around Wichita Falls and in Wichita Falls to grow their business and support one another but also we want to give back to the community,” said Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market market manager, Gabriele Poenitzch. “Because they have done so much for us and we figured just give back, lets do free samples of cobbler. we got free paintings with blackberries and so its just another way to say thank you back to the community.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4th in the Falls (2022)
4th in the Falls Freedom Fest details announced
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Spur 325 and Airport drive intersection
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
DPS investigates deadly bike wreck in Clay County
WFISD addresses sexual assaults on WFHS campus
WFISD responds to sexual assault allegations
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing
Anthony Patterson given new orders at bond hearing

Latest News

The playground focuses on giving all kids access to fun.
Park Place Christian Church holds rummage sale to support the Play for all inclusive playground
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Spur 325 and Airport drive intersection
WFISD addresses sexual assaults on WFHS campus
WFISD responds to sexual assault allegations
WF holds W.I.C. Summer Kickoff
WF holds W.I.C. Summer Kickoff