Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market holds Blackberry Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market held its annual blackberry day.

The event saw several local businesses selling products that were blackberry related, and gave out free samples of cobbler to encourage the community to continue eating fresh fruits.

“We want to help businesses around Wichita Falls and in Wichita Falls to grow their business and support one another but also we want to give back to the community,” said Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market market manager, Gabriele Poenitzch. “Because they have done so much for us and we figured just give back, lets do free samples of cobbler. we got free paintings with blackberries and so its just another way to say thank you back to the community.”

