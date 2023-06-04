Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Public Library holds summer kickoff party

This year’s theme was “trivial pursuit,” and celebrated reading with trivia, games and crafts.
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted their annual summer reading kickoff party Saturday, June 3.

The event was free and open to everyone to join in.

“We’re just so proud to have the chance to serve this community in the way that we do and we’re super thrilled to be able to do a big party like this and have the DJ out,” said WFPL children’s librarian, Celena Bradley. “Have it be loud and fun and again it kind of all just comes back to reminding kids and grown ups that this can be fun.”

The summer reading program offers exciting opportunities that help preschoolers, children, teens and adults to keep reading and learning. Even during the months they aren’t in school.

