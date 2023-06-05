Authorities investigating Marlow train derailment

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities are currently investigating the cause of a train derailment that happened in Marlow Sunday afternoon.

Marlow city officials said there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

However, there was extensive damage in the area.

The train’s contents have yet to be confirmed but City of Marlow officials say there were no hazardous chemicals involved.

From the sky, the train appeared to be carrying sand and other similar substances.

