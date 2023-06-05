Hit and Miss Storm Chanes
The overall weather pattern features little day to day change with more hit and miss storm chances.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect hit and miss storm chances to continue most days week, possibly lasting into the weekend. Most highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows at night in the 60s. We may see a small bump in temperatures this weekend with some highs near or above 90.
