Isolated Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon and Evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a damp start to the day with some leftover thundershowers this morning. The good news is that we are looking good this afternoon on radar. However, the chance for isolated to scattered thundershowers still remains possible this evening and into the overnight. None of the storms are expected to be severe, but you can still expect some rumbles of thunder and downpours. storms are expected to be hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. temperatures today will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. high temperatures for the rest of the week will range from mid-80s to high 80s. The chance for an isolated shower or two remains possible every day this week.

