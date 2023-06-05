Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon and Evening

Hit or miss storms in the forecast for Texoma
weather
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a damp start to the day with some leftover thundershowers this morning. The good news is that we are looking good this afternoon on radar. However, the chance for isolated to scattered thundershowers still remains possible this evening and into the overnight. None of the storms are expected to be severe, but you can still expect some rumbles of thunder and downpours. storms are expected to be hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. temperatures today will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. high temperatures for the rest of the week will range from mid-80s to high 80s. The chance for an isolated shower or two remains possible every day this week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Spur 325 and Airport drive intersection
4th in the Falls (2022)
4th in the Falls Freedom Fest details announced
WFISD addresses sexual assaults on WFHS campus
WFISD responds to sexual assault allegations
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
DPS investigates deadly bike wreck in Clay County
"It's just another way to say thank you back to the community.”
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market holds Blackberry Day

Latest News

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon and Evening
Chance for Pop-Up Showers Throughout Sunday
weather
Storms rolling into Wichita Falls tonight
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Thunderstorm Chances Overnight Friday