Local Lake levels in Stage 1

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - the City of Wichita Falls announced that Lake levels have reached Stage 1.

This stage was triggered back in January at the 65% mark and only affects irrigation.

“As we remain in the 65% range going into the summer, we’re encouraging the public to continue to watch how they irrigate,” said Cypress Water Treatment Plant Utilities Operations Manager, Daniel Nix.

“Look at their irrigation systems, ensure that they’re operating correctly, and that the nozzles are pointing towards the grass, not the street or the sidewalk ”.

Irrigation systems should be checked often to ensure there are no cracks or holes in them. Systems with these defects can start a geyser and cause the water not to be conserved properly.

With summer months approaching, less rainfall is likely to happen. “Right now in stage one we’re really not restricting industry, or commerce or business it’s only irrigation. As we get closer to stage two which is triggered at 50%, you’ll see us start to restrict more businesses like car washes and such” said Daniel Nix.

Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead are the primary sources of water in Wichita Falls. 1-1.5% can be lost in each lake per week during the summer months.

