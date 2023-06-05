OBI to host summer blood drives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute will be hosting blood drives as part of the “Life is Better With Blood Donors” event.

The blood drive at Sheridan Medical Lodge will be on Tuesday, June 6, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloodmobile in the parking lot.

The blood drive at Foundation Automotive on Wednesday, June 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Bloodmobile on the GMC lot.

Those who successfully donate will receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor. Successful donors will also receive a “Life is Better” T-shirt, while supplies last.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org.

