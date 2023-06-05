WFPD responds to barricaded subject

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed information about a barricaded person on the 1800 block of Hampton Road.

Road closures in that area are expected.

According to WFPD, Jose Gonzales barricaded himself in the detached garage of a person who has a protective order against him.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said officers are unsure if he has weapons on him, and Gonzales was previously arrested for violating a protective order on May 26.

