WFPD responds to barricaded subject

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has confirmed information about a barricaded person on the 1800 block of Hampton Road.

Road closures in that area are expected.

According to WFPD, Jose Gonzales barricaded himself in the detached garage of a person who has a protective order against him.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said officers are unsure if he has weapons on him, and Gonzales was previously arrested for violating a protective order on May 26.

Stick with New Channel 6 as we learn the details of this developing story

