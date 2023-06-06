Pop-up Storms Through Tonight and into Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a hot one across Texoma today. temperatures today hit the upper 80s with some areas even hitting 90 degrees. This evening we will have to deal with isolated storms across Texoma. not everyone will get in on seeing a storm across Texoma. Isolated storms will taper off as we head into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s. We could even hit 90 in some locations. Isolated storms are another possibility tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming over the next week with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next week. Isolated storm chances remain possible through the next week.

