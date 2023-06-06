Summer like temperatures will return this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Good morning on this beautiful Tuesday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We will gradually warm up throughout the day, seeing highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be calm, blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies with a low chance for an isolated pop up shower. Heading into tomorrow, we will see some of the same pattern. Temperatures in the upper 80s with sustained winds blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Have a blessed Tuesday - Jaden Knowles

