WFPD cracks down on protection orders

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call from a woman who believed her husband was on her property. The woman, who has a protective order against her husband, believed he was located in a detached garage on her property.

“When you get into domestic issues like this it can get very quickly,” said Sergeant Charlie Eipper.

When there are repeat offenders, police said the man they were looking for was arrested on May 26th for the same thing. Police wasted no time in pulling out all the stops to make contact with the man before realizing he wasn’t there.

“Situations like this we’re holding streets, we’re holding homes, people have left their house. Everybody’s inconvenienced, even the officers out here with all the gear on it’s humid, we’re sweating. It’s not a fun deal for anyone, but we always assume the worse because if you start assuming less that’s when people get hurt,” said Eipper.

One woman who didn’t want to go on camera questioned if the police were wasting taxpayer dollars, but Sgt. Eipper said it’s important to fully investigate these calls.

“We don’t look at it that way at all. We’re taxpayers as well. We also have an inside view of how dangerous these kinds of...there have been times where we do show up, and there’s been more violence, and it seems serious or even a homicide,” said Eipper.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
