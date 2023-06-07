Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Apple to fix iPhone ‘ducking’ autocorrection in upcoming update, reports say

Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a...
Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a common expletive to "ducking."(Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apple says a software update is in the works for the iPhone to fix an autocorrect problem.

According to People, the tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or “duck” is used to replace a very similar curse word — will be addressed in an update set to debut later this year.

The update will reportedly be part of the company’s new iOS 17 iPhone software.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple’s iOS keyboard will learn users’ habits over time, fixing words that are frequently misspelled while leaving words alone that are intentionally typed in.

CNN reports the software will also use AI to better predict users’ next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

Other software updates announced include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Additionally, Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new virtual reality headset called Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
WFPD cracks down on protection orders
Wichita County
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation
Lake levels in Wichita Falls are currently in stage 1. This stage was triggered back in January...
Local Lake levels in Stage 1
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Spur 325 and Airport drive intersection
UPDATE: WFPD responds to barricaded subject

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's influence is showing growth through diplomacy and sport.
Exploring Saudi Arabia's growing influence
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
BBB reports an increase in hotel scams
BBB reports increase in hotel scams
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents