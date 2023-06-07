City of Vernon to host Santa Rosa SoundUP

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Vernon will be hosting the Santa Rosa SoundUP.

The concert is happening Friday, June 9 at the Santa Rosa Roundup Arena located on Highway 283 in Vernon.

The stage will feature Gammon & The Lonely and The Already Goners, followed by Slade Coulter, and, Giovannie & The Hired Guns.

All of the proceeds from this one-day music festival benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.

Drink and food vendors will be on-site at the concert.

Tickets and information on the Santa Rosa SoundUP can be found here.

