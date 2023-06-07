Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 22

.
.(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KAUZ) - Senate Bill 22, a bill meant to give financial support to rural law enforcement has been signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The bill, authored by State Senator Drew Springer, who represents parts of Texoma, would give grants to qualified county sheriff’s offices, prosecutors’ offices, and constables offices in counties with a population of three hundred thousand people or less.

Senate Bill 22, would qualify every Texas county with a population of 300,000 people.

The amount of money a county could receive will depend on its size, smaller counties will receive fewer funds and larger counties will get more.

Read more on the local reaction to Senate Bill 22 here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
WFPD cracks down on protection orders
Wichita County
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation
Lake levels in Wichita Falls are currently in stage 1. This stage was triggered back in January...
Local Lake levels in Stage 1
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash on Spur 325 and Airport drive intersection
UPDATE: WFPD responds to barricaded subject

Latest News

.
WF League of Women Voters to hold social gathering
Wichita County Commissioners to hire Election Administrator
Wichita County Commissioners approve new Election Administrator
Wichita County
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation