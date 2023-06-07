Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 22

Texas (KAUZ) - Senate Bill 22, a bill meant to give financial support to rural law enforcement has been signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The bill, authored by State Senator Drew Springer, who represents parts of Texoma, would give grants to qualified county sheriff’s offices, prosecutors’ offices, and constables offices in counties with a population of three hundred thousand people or less.

Senate Bill 22, would qualify every Texas county with a population of 300,000 people.

The amount of money a county could receive will depend on its size, smaller counties will receive fewer funds and larger counties will get more.

