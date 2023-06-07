Less Storm Action into Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will likely be less storm activity over the next two days with only isolated stuff expected. Temperatures will be a little hotter as a result with most places seeing a return of 90s during the afternoon. There is a front on the way for Saturday, with at least an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for Saturday and possibly Sunday. We may be a little cooler Monday if the front moves south of us.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.