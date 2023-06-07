Email City Guide
On and off rain chances and warmer temps for your Wednesday

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this wonderful Wednesday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s. We will gradually warm up throughout the day, seeing highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be sustained blowing from the east at 5 to 10 mph. We will have a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout the day. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the start of your morning. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

