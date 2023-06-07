Small Business Development Center to host restaurant startup workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Small Business Development Center will host So You Think You Can Cook? on June 8 at 10 a.m. in Room 189 of the Dillard Building.

This event will be an opportunity for individuals to learn about how to properly start a business. Samantha Blair, Wichita Falls Environmental Health Administrator, will talk about the food safety and Health Department sides of running a successful business.

“I’m willing to work with you and help you to get the resources that you need to be successful,” said Blair.

The workshop will also help attendees understand paperwork, permits, and much more. Click here to RSVP.

