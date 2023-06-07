WF League of Women Voters to hold social gathering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls League of Women Voters will be holding a social gathering on Wednesday, June 7.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. at the 6th Street Winery.

Sandwiches and snacks will be served as well as wine will be available for purchase.

According to the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls’ Facebook, guests and prospective members are welcome.

