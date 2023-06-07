WF Lions Club donates to non-profits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Founders Lions Club hosted its annual ceremony to give back to the community.

The Founders Club has been serving Wichita Falls and the surrounding area for 105 years.

Chairman Dan Gray said that a lot of these organization enhances the life of youngsters and many citizens deem them worthy of support.

”I’ve been giving back for a long time, this has given me an opportunity to stand on the other side and help distribute the money to a lot of good worthy organizations,” Gray said.

This year’s gift allocation was the largest in the club’s history.

A total of 30 local non-profits were in attendance to receive funding.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.