WFPD investigates injured baby case(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an injury to a child case that sent a 10-month-old baby to Cook Children’s Hospital.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said first responders were sent to Becky Drive on Monday, June 7 after the 911 caller claimed a baby was not breathing.

Eipper said the baby was breathing when first responders arrived though, and that baby was taken to the hospital and eventually flown to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

Officers were called back to the hospital and then began their criminal investigation.

Sgt. Eipper said additional details would be forthcoming as police continue their investigation.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more on this developing story.

