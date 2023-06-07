Wichita County Commissioners approve new Election Administrator

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Commissioners unanimously approved a new Election Administrator position on Monday, June, 5.

The position will allow the county clerk to hand over all duties and responsibilities regarding elections to the Election Administrator.

“They’re not only in charge of elections,” Wichita County Judge, Jim Johnson said. “They’re also serving the job of the voter registrar, so it’s their job to make sure our voter roles are up-to-date and accurate.

“Having one person who that’s their sole responsibility, their sole focus is on running our elections well and getting us ready for them and then on the back side making sure we’ve got all the records that we need and doing everything we need to. “I think that having that person’s sole focus there will allow the elections to go off better”.

The commissioners discussed this position on Friday, June 2. This hasn’t been the first time the thought of this role has come up but the first during Judge Jim Johnson’s time.

The first day on the job would be September 1.

State law allows for the employment of the new election administrator up to 90 days before the effective date.

