Former WF Police Officer hosts active shooter training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeff Hughes, Hospice of Wichita Falls Safety and Security Coordinator, held an active shooter training exercise on June 8.

This training course was meant to prepare local non-profit groups for the possibility of an active shooter situation. According to Hughes, there has been 520 active shooter incidents across the country, which is why preparation is key.

“If you get into a situation like that and you don’t know what to do and fear takes over, typically the response is going to be nothing,” said Hughes. The former police officer covered the importance of exit routes, well-lit areas, and reverse parking for a speedy getaway in the case of an active shooter. Hughes went on to explain, “training like this is so important because it is to give you the mindset of preparation.”

