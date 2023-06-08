Email City Guide
Henrietta Elementary aide arrested for sex-related crimes

Blaine Tyler Frost
Blaine Tyler Frost(Clay County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - 19-year-old Blaine Tyler Frost has been arrested on child pornography crimes.

According to the Clay County Jail inmate roster, Frost is charged with the felony offenses of indecency with a child by sexual contact, indecency with a child exposes, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, Homeland Security agents from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania alerted law enforcement in Texas that Frost was using Snapchat to distribute homemade child pornography. A Snapchat story made from Frost’s account shows him exposing and making contact with a child around 3 to 5 years old.

Frost is listed as an inclusion paraprofessional on Henrietta Independent School District’s website.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more details on this developing story.

