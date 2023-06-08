Hospice Plus hosts ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice Plus in Wichita Falls celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 7.

This Hospice Plus location serves the Wichita Falls communities up to a 60-mile radius, providing care to seniors.

“Hospice is an amazing service we all face the end of life at some point in time it’s a very special time and being able to stand side by side with the family and support them through a very difficult transitional period is very near and dear to my heart,” Executive Director Teresa Edgett said.

For more information about their services, you can head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.