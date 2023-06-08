Email City Guide
Hospice Plus hosts ribbon cutting

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice Plus in Wichita Falls celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, June 7.

This Hospice Plus location serves the Wichita Falls communities up to a 60-mile radius, providing care to seniors.

“Hospice is an amazing service we all face the end of life at some point in time it’s a very special time and being able to stand side by side with the family and support them through a very difficult transitional period is very near and dear to my heart,” Executive Director Teresa Edgett said.

For more information about their services, you can head to their Facebook page.

