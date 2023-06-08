Hotter with Smaller Storm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be little to no storms around Friday afternoon to help cool us off. As a result, look for the warmest weather in quite some time with afternoon highs in the middle 90s. There will be a few storms west of us tomorrow afternoon that could pay us a visit early Saturday morning. There is a chance that something isolated could also pop-up Saturday afternoon or evening, east of the dryline. West of the dryline, temperatures could push into the 100s. A cool front may bring some cooler weather our way early next week with some off and on storm chances with a stronger storm system in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.