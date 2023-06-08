Email City Guide
North Texas Football Officials looking for new officials.

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Football Officials chapter is trying to increase number of football officials for the upcoming season.

“You’re pushing games where you need all of them,” said assignment secretary Jason Hickey. “You got 100% of the people who are available. If someone calls in sick, I don’t have anybody to replace them.”

Last year, there were 100 officials registered in the chapter. Currently, there are a little over 80 officials that have renewed their membership.

However, due to some of the officials not having a flexible job and life getting in the way, only about 65 officials were open to working Friday nights.

Hickey said the chapter is hopeful that the numbers will increase before the start of the high school football season.

Usually, the chapter has a four man group for 6-man football and has a five man group of 11-man football during the season.

Hickey said the chapter is trying to avoid having to ask teams to move games from Friday nights.

“People enjoy the Friday nights,” said Hickey. “That’s Texas. Getting them to move a game to Thursday is difficult.”

If you’re interested to becoming an official, head over to the chapter’s Facebook North Texas Football Officials..

