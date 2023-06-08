Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Senior Citizen’s Center of Petrolia looking for fundraiser help

By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Senior Citizen’s Center of Petrolia will host a fundraiser on June 24.

The fundraiser will help raise money for an air conditioner for the club. This center has helped to provide meals, recreation, and education to the seniors. In order to raise money for this air conditioner, the center needs assistance from vendors and is looking for baked items, silent auction items, and donations.

For more information or to help with items call (940) 631-1030.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD investigates injured baby case
WFPD investigates injured baby case
.
Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 22
Wichita County
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation
BBB reports an increase in hotel scams
BBB reports increase in hotel scams
Small Business Development Center to host restaurant startup workshop

Latest News

Petrolia
Senior Citizen's Center of Petrolia
Summer months traditionally mean higher electric bills, but experts are giving some advice that...
Shark Tank contestant shares tips on saving on summer energy bills
BBB reports an increase in hotel scams
BBB reports increase in hotel scams
WF Lions Club donates to non-profits
WF Lions Club donates to non-profits