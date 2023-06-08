Senior Citizen’s Center of Petrolia looking for fundraiser help

PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Senior Citizen’s Center of Petrolia will host a fundraiser on June 24.

The fundraiser will help raise money for an air conditioner for the club. This center has helped to provide meals, recreation, and education to the seniors. In order to raise money for this air conditioner, the center needs assistance from vendors and is looking for baked items, silent auction items, and donations.

For more information or to help with items call (940) 631-1030.

