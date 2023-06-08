Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warm temperatures ahead

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this terrific Tuesday, we are one day closer to the weekend! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 5 to 10 mph. Today, we will finally see the 90s as our high. We will see partly cloudy skies, so overall today will be a great day!

Heading into your Friday morning, temperatures will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid 90s. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a terrific Tuesday - Jaden Knowles

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 22
WFPD investigates injured baby case
WFPD investigates injured baby case
Wichita County
Former Electra ISD principal arrested in connection with sex-sting operation
BBB reports an increase in hotel scams
BBB reports increase in hotel scams
Wichita County Commissioners to hire Election Administrator
Wichita County Commissioners approve new Election Administrator

Latest News

Hit and miss storms on Wednesday afternoon.
Less Storm Action into Friday
Hit and miss storms on Wednesday afternoon.
Less Storm Activity for Thursday and Friday
weather
On and off rain chances and warmer temps for your Wednesday
Pop-Up Storms Through Tonight and into Tomorrow