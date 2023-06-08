Warm temperatures ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this terrific Tuesday, we are one day closer to the weekend! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 5 to 10 mph. Today, we will finally see the 90s as our high. We will see partly cloudy skies, so overall today will be a great day!

Heading into your Friday morning, temperatures will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid 90s. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a terrific Tuesday - Jaden Knowles

