AKA’s host pancake breakfast to raise funds for students and community projects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated are hosting a pancake breakfast. The last time the sorority held a pancake breakfast was in 2019 before the pandemic.

Now, the AKA’s are back hoping to raise funds for scholarships and community projects.

“Excited to see the community, excited to see just the people come in and participate in this activity,” said Angie Newton, Chairman of the pancake breakfast.

Newton is helping to organize her chapters event, and she couldn’t be more excited to build the community she serves. The money is going to going back into the community.

“It helps with books, it helps with lodging, it can help with a number of things for the students going off to college and sometimes that money may not be given to them by a parent or by a grant or by some other means and so this scholarship is just an addition,” added Newton.

Although the event may seem like another fundraising event, this could change the life of a student.

“We see our students who we give scholarships to graduate. We had a young man who went to Texas Southern that we fully supported, and then he transferred to the University of Arkansas. We got to see him graduate this year,” said Rosie Flanigan, Treasurer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Newton wants other students to have the opportunity she had.

“My instructor made me aware the more letters in other words, education behind my name, the further I can succeed. So education is the key,”said Newton.

For Flanigan there’s another reason why hosting this event is so much fun.

“Not just the money that we raise but Saturday morning the fellowship that we will see at Booker T. Washington school is amazing. Girl I haven’t seen you in weeks, I haven’t seen you since this time two years ago. It’s just amazing to see how people connect. It’s a connecting,” explained Flanigan.

