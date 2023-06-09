Family and friends honor Cha’quon Jeffery during balloon release

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Family and friends gathered at Hirschi High School for a balloon release to remember and honor the life of Cha’Quon Jeffery.

Cha’Quon Jeffery was only 25 when he was sadly killed in a car crash on Saturday, June 3 at 12:14 am.

Cha’Quon was remembered by several of his family and friends during the balloon release.

Everyone wore blue to honor his favorite color and also released blue balloons. “I just think of his parents man” childhood friend and co-worker, Kevin Freeney said.

“Especially his mom being that he was her only kid. I don’t know the pain she’s going through but her heart is with me, always”.

Lucious and Donna Jeffery are the parents of Cha’Quon Jeffery. He was their only child.

“That’s my main thing, that’s all I can think of. my son is gone, my son is gone you know” Cha’Quon’s Mom and Dad, Donna Jeffery and Lucious Jeffery said.

“From the time he was born, he was into playing basketball, and riding the bicycle even when he started walking, he picked it up in his own time. He was the type of young man who was always a very caring and loving young man and was always trying to do things in his own time and in his own way”.

Cha’Quon and his girlfriend Veronica Diaz were both in the car during the crash. Diaz was taken to United Regional Health Care and is currently recovering.

The driver who hit Jeffery and Diaz, Brandon Wright of Wichita Falls is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The investigation is currently pending.

The funeral for Cha’Quon Jeffery will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 am.

