Hot Temperatures Today and into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Radar is clear to start the day and that will remain constant throughout the day. However, today will be a hot one and that will be the story of today and the weekend. High temperatures today will be in the mid-90s across Texoma. Tomorrow looks to be even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Some areas might even hit 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are a possibility in the early morning tomorrow before you wake up. Some storms could be strong, but the strongest storms look to stay outside of Texoma. Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s and we will remain dry. The upcoming week will drop daytime highs into the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms look likely on tuesday. but the rest of the week past Tuesday looks dry.

