Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot Temperatures Today and into the Weekend

Above Average Temperatures Across Texoma
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Radar is clear to start the day and that will remain constant throughout the day. However, today will be a hot one and that will be the story of today and the weekend. High temperatures today will be in the mid-90s across Texoma. Tomorrow looks to be even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Some areas might even hit 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are a possibility in the early morning tomorrow before you wake up. Some storms could be strong, but the strongest storms look to stay outside of Texoma. Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s and we will remain dry. The upcoming week will drop daytime highs into the mid to upper 80s. Thunderstorms look likely on tuesday. but the rest of the week past Tuesday looks dry.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaine Tyler Frost
Henrietta Elementary aide arrested for sex-related crimes
WFPD investigates injured baby case
WFPD investigates injured baby case
.
Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 22
Family and friends gathered at Hirschi High School for a balloon release to remember and honor...
Family and friends honor Cha’quon Jeffery during balloon release
Former WF Police Officer hosts active shooter training

Latest News

Hot Temperatures Today and into the Weekend
Hotter with Smaller Storm Chances
Hotter Weather
weather
Warm temperatures ahead