Howie is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We joined Paige Morgan at the Animal Services Center for our Pet of the Week.

Howie is a joyful dog, who is looking for his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Howie, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

