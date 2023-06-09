Selecting good daycare with licensed professionals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With long wait lists for daycare, parents may become impatient. But selecting a daycare that is licensed and follows safety guidelines could make all the difference.

“So we’re looking to see where bruises are there any scratches, is the baby crying,” said Executive Director, Keri Goins of Child Care Partners.

As a licensed Texas Rising Star Center safety comes first.

“If they get as boo-boo and they’re in our care, we want to know did it happen in our care and that we’re taking care of things so that’s just an important thing that we do to make sure that the kiddo is safe and taken care of,” added Goins.

One mother and Texas Workforce Solution workers explain why being picky is okay.

“When you’re dropping your child off at a facility that they may have never been to before you wanna put them in safe hands knowing that all of the people there who are working there as teachers, directors even as maintenance have background checks and are taking care of and that they are educated and knowledgeable in how to prevent something from happening,” said Kayla Crowley, Community Engagement Specialist, Texas Workforce Solutions.

Teacher to child ratio is one aspect that plays a high part.

“For lack of a better term, there on all day. Your entertainment, you’re there all day long, with multiple children not just your own children so we want to make sure that caregivers have plenty of breaks throughout the day. If they start feeling overwhelmed that they can tag out and their staff can come in,” added Goins.

“Somebody can open a center without licensing or they can open a daycare without licensing but there are no implications and there’s no structure to that facility or that in-home daycare and that’s a problem because what licensing do they go in and they make sure that the ratio is accurate and they can only so much or so many in-home,” explained Crowley.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.