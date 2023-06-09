WCSO investigates homicide on Sheppard Road

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened on the 1900 area of Sheppard Road.

According to WCSO, the victim was shot in the head. The man’s name will not be released by WSCO until the victim’s family has been notified.

According to WCSO, the victim has been taken to Dallas for an autopsy.

