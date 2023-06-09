Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman arrested in injured baby case

Adrian Vetter
Adrian Vetter(KAUZ/Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Adrian Vetter has been arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail in relation to an injured baby case.

Vetter is being held on a $1 million bond.

Wichita Falls Police Department has been investigating an injury to a child case that sent a 10-month-old baby to Cook Children’s Hospital.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said first responders were sent to Becky Drive on Monday, June 5 after the 911 caller claimed a baby was not breathing.

Eipper said the baby was breathing when first responders arrived though, and that baby was taken to the hospital and eventually flown to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaine Tyler Frost
Henrietta Elementary aide arrested for sex-related crimes
WFPD investigates injured baby case
WFPD investigates injured baby case
.
Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 22
Family and friends gathered at Hirschi High School for a balloon release to remember and honor...
Family and friends honor Cha’quon Jeffery during balloon release
Former WF Police Officer hosts active shooter training

Latest News

Family and friends gathered at Hirschi High School for a balloon release to remember and honor...
Family and friends honor Cha’quon Jeffery during balloon release
Wichita Falls
AKA’s host pancake breakfast to raise funds for students and community projects
Former WF Police Officer hosts active shooter training
Blaine Tyler Frost
Henrietta Elementary aide arrested for sex-related crimes