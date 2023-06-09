Woman arrested in injured baby case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Adrian Vetter has been arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail in relation to an injured baby case.

Vetter is being held on a $1 million bond.

Wichita Falls Police Department has been investigating an injury to a child case that sent a 10-month-old baby to Cook Children’s Hospital.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said first responders were sent to Becky Drive on Monday, June 5 after the 911 caller claimed a baby was not breathing.

Eipper said the baby was breathing when first responders arrived though, and that baby was taken to the hospital and eventually flown to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

