Big Brothers Big Sisters partner with Vernon ISD

“The kids in Vernon need some more resources”
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County expanded their reach with a new partnership with Vernon ISD.

Both sides started talks back in March but officially agreed to team up on Thursday, June 1.

“Through those conversations, it just became very clear that the kids in Vernon needed some more resources,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director, Jean Hall said. There were resources they didn’t have that they needed there and it’s just a huge need there”.

Both sides hope the program can be running and fully implemented by this school year.

“The summer is all about recruiting volunteers,” BBBS Executive Director, Jean Hall said.

“As we identify those volunteers and they say yes I’m interested, we start the process of evaluating them because the safety of the kids is very important”.

Nicole Cameron is the sole social worker for Vernon’s school district and was one of many administrators from the school district to take part in meetings with BBBS.

“ I love to be present,” Vernon District Social Worker, Nicole Cameron said.

“ I love to be someone that students can come to if they have a need or families can come to if they have a need but I’m only one person and I’m over the whole district. So, I think this would be a really great opportunity for our students to get more of that one on one time with someone that is just dedicated to them”.

Both parties are hoping families and students are open to the new program once it’s implemented. BBBS will be solely at Vernon Middle School to start the school year.

